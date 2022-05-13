Antonio Callaway to attend Colts’ minicamp

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway will reportedly attend the Indianapolis Colts’ minicamp on a tryout basis, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Colts are set to ramp up their offseason activity, starting with the rookie minicamp this weekend, which includes their eight draft picks, several signed undrafted rookie free agents and a number of players attended on a tryout basis.

Callaway was a fourth-round pick with the Browns during the 2018 NFL draft.

Former #Browns WR Antonio Callaway will be at #Colts minicamp, source said, on a tryout basis. The 2018 fourth round pick recently spent time with the #Dolphins and #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2022

Callaway has dealt with off-field issues during his career both in college and in the NFL.

In 2016, Callaway was accused of sexual misconduct but was found not responsible by an independent hearing officer. He was suspended in 2017 for involvement in a felony fraud case while he pleaded no contest to a drug charge during the summer of 2017.

He was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 NFL season after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy and shortly after he was reinstated, the Browns waived Callaway when he was suspended 10 games for failing two drug tests. The suspension lasted the final seven games of the 2019 season and first three games of the 2020 season.

Callaway tried his hand with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL during the 2020 spring, but the league wound up folding shortly after the hit from COVID-19.

Story continues

Callaway then signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad and served his three-game suspension during the 2020 season. He was hit with another four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He was reinstated and activated to the roster for a Week 10 game but was eventually waived before the 2020 regular season ended.

He signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 offseason but was released with an injury settlement during the preseason.

In 25 career games (14 starts), Callaway has 53 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

2022 Colts' schedule: Times and dates announced Colts to have 4 prime-time games in 2022 2022 NFL schedule: Colts to open Week 1 at Texans

List