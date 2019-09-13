Antonio Brown's stepfather claims Patriots WR is 'very abusive to women'

Antonio Brown has made headlines for a multitude of negative reasons recently. But when news surfaced of the sexual assault and rape allegations against the Patriots wide receiver, it was a shock to almost everyone.

Keyword: almost.

Brown's former stepfather, Larry Moss Jr., spoke out about Brown's legal situation and made it known he isn't surprised with the accusations.

"I can't tell you that he did what they said he did,'' Moss told USA TODAY Sports. "But I know he's very abusive to women.

"As far as just raping somebody, [Brown] just feels like he can have whatever he wants. He's just empowered that way. So it doesn't surprise me that this kind of allegation came out about him.''

Brown (nicknamed Tony by his peers growing up in Miami-Dade County in Florida) was raised by Moss from ages 5 to 17. Moss claims Brown's erratic behavior began all the way back in his childhood years.

"A lot of things that Tony's doing, nothing surprises me,'' Moss said. "I'm surprised that it took them this long to figure him out. Because he's been this way since he's been 12 years old.''

Brown's antics that led to him parting ways with both the Steelers and Raiders aren't the only red flags in the 31-year-old's history. In October 2018, he was accused of throwing furniture from an apartment balcony and nearly hitting a toddler.

Despite the civil case against Brown, all signs point to him suiting up in Sunday's game vs. Miami. The NFL reportedly does not plan to discipline the seven-time Pro Bowler, at least not at this time.

