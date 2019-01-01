Antonio Brown's reported trade request has Patriots Twitter buzzing originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Is the NFL's best wide receiver on the market?

Antonio Brown has requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday.

Antonio Brown has requested a trade. Im told it was not a demand but he has asked to be dealt. Very unlikely Rooney would capitulate. Brown has issues with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger. Feels like the coach is too aligned with the QB. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2019

Brown's relationship with the Steelers is particularly rocky at the moment; the star wide receiver reportedly was benched for Pittsburgh's Week 17 game after getting into it with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at a practice earlier in the week.

An actual trade is unlikely at this point, though, as Brown is under contract for two more seasons and will get paid by Pittsburgh either way.

Antonio Brown Cap Charge to @steelers in 2019:

On Roster: $22.1 million

Off Roster: $21.1 million

Translation: he's not going anywhere.





— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 1, 2019

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport even suggested Brown's trade "request" wasn't much of a request at all.

My understanding of the situation surrounding #Steelers WR Antonio Brown: As he exited the field in frustration on Wednesday, he yelled, "I'm done!" Then wondered why they don't trade him. More venting in anger than anything. He has not made any actual trade request, officially. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2019

Still, news that a seven-time Pro Bowl wideout could be available raised eyebrows on social media -- especially those of New England Patriots fans. The Patriots just lost Josh Gordon due to suspension, after all, so why not replace him with another elite offensive weapon for Tom Brady?

@PhilAPerry pointed out on @NBCSBoston Patriots will likely ride w/Brady for another year & have multiple subtractions on roster, but add 1 big addition in offseason.



Don't care how unlikely it sounds & the extra capital it would take since their rivals-@Patriots trade for @AB84 https://t.co/lj8sC5JDr7



— Ken Vetrano (@KenVetrano) January 1, 2019

Would look pretty good in a Patriots uniform — RickTweedy (@RichardTweedy) January 1, 2019

Patriots will give you a 4th round pick https://t.co/gIba1aKfOq — GOAT (@TomFcknBrady) January 1, 2019

Antonio Brown is going to New England to play with Tom Brady for Tom's final year as New England Patriot. #AntonioBrown news and it's #nodebate — Horace Towns (@thehoracetowns) January 1, 2019

Again, the Steelers trading Brown to New England -- a major AFC rival -- is extremely far-fetched. But as long as the Patriots lack an elite No. 1 wideout, their fans will clamor for any star who becomes "available."

