Antonio Brown's reported trade request has Patriots Twitter buzzing

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston
Antonio Brown reportedly has requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers

Is the NFL's best wide receiver on the market?

Antonio Brown has requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday.

Brown's relationship with the Steelers is particularly rocky at the moment; the star wide receiver reportedly was benched for Pittsburgh's Week 17 game after getting into it with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at a practice earlier in the week.

An actual trade is unlikely at this point, though, as Brown is under contract for two more seasons and will get paid by Pittsburgh either way.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport even suggested Brown's trade "request" wasn't much of a request at all.

Still, news that a seven-time Pro Bowl wideout could be available raised eyebrows on social media -- especially those of New England Patriots fans. The Patriots just lost Josh Gordon due to suspension, after all, so why not replace him with another elite offensive weapon for Tom Brady?

Again, the Steelers trading Brown to New England -- a major AFC rival -- is extremely far-fetched. But as long as the Patriots lack an elite No. 1 wideout, their fans will clamor for any star who becomes "available."

