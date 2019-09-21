Antonio Brown's release has approval of many in Patriots organization

Antonio Brown getting released on Friday apparently was a breath of fresh air for many within the Patriots organization.

New England parted ways with the troubled wide receiver on the same day intimidating text messages sent by Brown to one of his accusers were leaked to the public. It was only the latest chapter in the seemingly neverending Antonio Brown saga, and the Patriots finally decided enough was enough.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the team cutting Brown was well received by the folks in Foxboro.

Lot of people inside the #Patriots organization quite happy this experiment is over. Relief. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 20, 2019

While some within the organization rejoiced upon hearing the news of Brown's release, quarterback Tom Brady showed support for his former wide receiver with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Brown lasted only 11 days in New England and played in just one game -- last Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins. The 31-year-old had four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in his lone appearance in a Pats uniform.

