Antonio Brown's Raiders helmet issue elicits epic rant from Rich Eisen

Through two preseason games, the Antonio Brown saga surges with each passing day. His feet are healthy, but his equipment remains an issue.

Brown reportedly filed his second grievance against the NFL on Monday in an attempt to wear his preferred Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, which has been discontinued and has not been certified by the NOCSAE. The continued antics of the Raiders' star receiver caused an epic rant from sports personality Rich Eisen on Monday, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"You got a Hall of Fame career here, and it's not because of your helmet," Eisen said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I know so many players are so superstitious. It's not because of your helmet, it's because you're a superior talent.

"Go find that kid who didn't get any offers essentially out of South Florida, had to go to Central Michigan, showed up in Pittsburgh as a late-round draft pick and beat out Mike frickin' Wallace for a fat contract. The whole Steelers Nation fell in love with that kid because of his passion for the game and his desire to be great. Find that guy, put him in a new helmet and take the top of the offense off for Gruden!"

"Go find that kid who didn't get any offers essentially out of south Florida…"



This @richeisen rant on Antonio Brown. Wow.



(via @RichEisenShow, @brlive)pic.twitter.com/42f5vQxShZ







— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 20, 2019

Story continues

Brown famously wasn't recruited out of high school. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds out of Miami, he wound up at Central Michigan where he starred for three years. Even though he fell to the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Brown became arguably the best receiver in the NFL during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Instead of his talent, though, all anyone can bring up when talking about Brown right now is his feet or refusal to wear a helmet approved by the NFL.

Brown is expected to practice with the Raiders on Tuesday after missing Sunday's practice and having a stern message sent by general manager Mike Mayock regarding Brown's absence.

"From our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in or all-out," Mayock said as part of a strong statement.

[RELATED: AB discusses feet issue, helmet drama in 'Hard Knocks' clip]

What's it going to be, AB? Are you in or out? Soon, everyone should find out.

Don't hold your breath.

Antonio Brown's Raiders helmet issue elicits epic rant from Rich Eisen originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area