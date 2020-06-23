Antonio Brown's NFL return draws interest from these two teams

At least two NFL teams are mulling whether to sign Antonio Brown, the embattled star wide receiver who was released twice from rosters last season amid a slew of incidents on and off the field.

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions about signing Brown, the NFL Network reported. The 31-year-old has held private workouts with backup Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Brown’s cousin, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, plays for the Ravens.

Any NFL team that opts to sign Brown will likely be without his services for at least the early portion of the 2020 season. The NFL has an ongoing investigation into two allegations of sexual assault against Brown.

The league is also expected to take disciplinary action against Brown for his role in an altercation with a moving truck driver outside his Florida home in January. Brown pleaded no contest earlier this month to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanor charges. His attorneys said the incident arose from a “misunderstanding concerning the payment of costs for the moving of Antonio's family from California to Florida.”

Brown has stated that he intends to return to the NFL in 2020.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Brown spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He demanded a trade prior to the 2019 season and was subsequently dealt to the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders released Brown before he ever played a game after several incidents during training camp. Brown injured both feet during a mishap with a cryotherapy machine, clashed with NFL officials after they banned his preferred helmet model and with Raiders team executives after they fined him for missing practice during the helmet dispute.

The New England Patriots signed Brown, only to release him after one game after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

