Antonio Brown's kids steal the show at his Raiders introductory press conference

Antonio Brown's trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders became official on Wednesday, four days after the deal was initially announced.

While head coach Jon Gruden, general manager Mike Mayock and fans were all eager to see Brown don the Raiders' black and silver for the first time, it was really his children who stole the show at the star receiver's introductory press conference.

Brown, who has five children, was joined by at least three of his kids for his first official photos as a Raider.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See photos from Brown's introduction in Oakland:

Athletes' children stealing the spotlight during major moments is nothing new. Recently, Tom Brady's daughter, Vivian, melted hearts when her dad brought her on stage after winning Super Bowl LIII.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry also has a famous daughter in his eldest, Riley, though he has said he regrets bringing her into the public eye so young.