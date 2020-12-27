Antonio Brown's Instagram post featuring Tom Brady has a simple message

Antonio Brown's IG post featuring Tom Brady has a simple message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So far, the Antonio Brown experiment has been a success for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When the Bucs signed Brown in October, there were questions about whether the troubled wide receiver would be able to contribute without being a distraction. He lasted less than two weeks with the New England Patriots a year ago as off-the-field issues led to his release.

Now, Brown finds himself heading to the playoffs with his quarterback Tom Brady leading the charge in Tampa Bay. Brady tossed four touchdown passes in the first half of Saturday's win over the Detroit Lions, and Brown caught one of them for his second TD catch of the year.

Brown took to Instagram after the game to post a photo of himself celebrating with Brady, and he included a simple caption.

"Grateful," Brown wrote.

Check out the post below:

With another chance to succeed in the NFL and Brady to help him along the way, Brown definitely has plenty to be grateful for.

The Bucs will finish their 2020 season next Sunday with a matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons.