Antonio Brown's glove thrown into stands fetches $16,900 at auction

The market for Antonio Brown's playing career may be uncertain, but there was a strong market for one of the gloves the NFL wide receiver wore in his final game of the 2021 regular season.

Brown, who walked off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets after a sideline dispute, removed his shirt and threw a glove into the stands while departing in the third quarter.

Those gloves were retrieved by someone in MetLife Stadium and subsequently put up for auction. The online bidding closed Saturday with a winning bid for $16,900, according to a story by ESPN.

The online auction was held at Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions and was posted two weeks ago with a starting bid of $81, in honor of the jersey number he wore as a member of the Buccaneers.

Brown was waived by the Buccaneers in the week after the incident. He claimed his reason for leaving the field was a disagreement over an ankle injury. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Brown was asked to go into the game in the third quarter and refused, leading to his memorable departure.

Brown's future in the NFL is unclear after the incident and he has not indicated whether he wants to continue playing.

Contributing: Lorenzo Reyes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Antonio Brown’s glove from meltdown sold at auction for $16,900