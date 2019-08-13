Antonio Brown's actions may seem totally crazy, but two Redskins see where he's coming from

It isn't as wild as Spygate or Deflategate were at their respective peaks, but Antonio Brown's Helmetgate is still entertaining, dramatic and addicting to follow.

On Tuesday, it took yet another turn, as the Raiders receiver asked his followers on Twitter to help him find headgear similar to the model he's worn his whole career, but that's been manufactured recently enough to be certified.

At one point Brown even threatened to retire because of the matter, and while that drastic sort of action seems to be off the table (for now), Brown still appears to have acted quite crazily as this has all unfolded.

With that being said, some Redskins at least understand where the wideout is coming from.

"He's had the same helmet, he wants his same helmet, that's just what it is," Chris Thompson said after Tuesday's practice. "It's just like cleats with us; you get used to something, you don't want to change away from it."

"I'm a creature of habit," Terry McLaurin added. "I wear the same cleats until they bust down. So I definitely feel, from a comfortability standpoint, you get used to something for so long."

To many, Brown's recent behavior has bordered on lunacy. There was the report, for example, that he tried to paint one of his old helmets and sneak it into the field with Oakland multiple times, the kind of story you feel like you have to read five times over before you can fully process it.

But inside of the Redskins locker room, Brown does have two peers who are on his side at least somewhat.

"I get it. I definitely do, 100-percent," Thompson said. "To change it now, at this point, it's different and some guys just don't want to do that."

"I do understand the importance of just trying to stay consistent with your gear and make sure it's fitting right and comfortable," McLaurin said.

Fortunately for Washington fans, every Burgundy and Gold player in attendance at Tuesday's session were wearing helmets and seemed quite fine with their helmets, too. Hopefully that continues, so only one Gruden brother has to deal with this kind of nonsense.

