Antonio Brown works out with Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins

The latest episode of “will they or won’t they” takes us to Washington.

As in, “will they sign Antonio Brown?”

The embattled free-agent wide receiver posted Instagram video of himself catching passes from Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Wednesday on a South Florida football field, sparking the latest round of speculation over Brown’s prospects of returning to the NFL.

More of Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown. I don’t care that there is no pass rush. I don’t care that, for some reason, Chad Ochocinco is the only guy playing DB. This is so fun to watch pic.twitter.com/9WBemsGNBs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

And yes, that’s Chad Johnson playing cornerback.

Haskins confirmed that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs also joined the party. As did Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith.

What does it mean?

So does this mean there’s a chance Washington takes a chance on Brown?

Terry McLaurin was a pleasant surprise as a third-round rookie last season, breaking out as a potential No. 1 receiver. But as is the case with every unit in Washington outside of the defensive line, there’s significant room for upgrade in the wide receiver corps.

Brown’s talent would be a boon.

Risk factor with Brown remains high

But Brown’s talent, of course, isn’t the issue here. It’s the multitude of sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations that have piled up and resulted in an ongoing NFL investigation. Then there’s the battery arrest on top of his beef with Florida cops. And all the other stuff.

Brown remains untouchable since getting cut by the New England Patriots after one game last season. And until the NFL outlines when and if he’ll be eligible to actually play football again, even a talent-desperate team like Washington remains unlikely to take a chance.

