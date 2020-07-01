A report in May out of Seattle indicated Russell Wilson wants the Seahawks to sign Antonio Brown.

Now, it appears the two are working out together, which should only intensify the Brown-to-Seattle talk.

The receiver posted videos on his Instagram story Wednesday, and Ben Arthur of the Seattle Post Intelligencer made the connection. Brown is running routes on Wilson’s field, with Wilson’s logo visible at midfield.

It is unclear whether Wilson is throwing the passes since the video provides only a quick, faraway glimpse at the quarterback as he takes his drop.

A recent report indicated the Seahawks have had internal discussions about Brown.

But Brown faces league discipline after pleading no contest to burglary and battery in connection with an altercation with a moving truck driver. The league continues to investigate two other incidents involving Brown for potential further discipline.

Brown has not played since Sept. 15, the only game he played for the Patriots and the only game he played last season.

The Seahawks’ receiving corps includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Philip Dorsett.

Is Antonio Brown working out with Russell Wilson? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk