Antonio Brown is working out at Russell Wilson’s training facility

Every offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson heads down to Southern California and invites his wide receivers, amongst others, for organized passing sessions to prepare for the upcoming season.

Wilson recently hosted second-year receiver DK Metcalf for a workout, before the NFLPA recommended players suspend private workouts due to COVID-19. Now, it appears the Seahawks franchise quarterback has another wideout in for a visit.

If you take a look at Antonio Brown's latest Instagram posts, you'll see that he's been training on the Russell Wilson property. If it's not obvious on first glance, these next screenshots are a dead giveaway.

In one video, Brown is stretching with resistance bands and a Seahawks helmet sits directly across from him.

Then, if you look at the logo in the middle of the field, it matches Wilson's Nike logo, which is a combination of his initials and jersey number.

You can see the same logo in Wilson's latest video with a robot defender.

READYYY!!! Can't wait for the Season!!! Let's Go! #TrainingCampAtHome



Fired up to be the Chief Football Advisor & Partner with these "dummies!" Haha 😂 @MVPDummy 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/nPsddtQW1M



— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 1, 2020

So, who exactly is throwing to Brown in the video? In one of the clips, it's obvious Wilson is not under center. But the videos following that, your guess is as good as ours. The two have trained together at UCLA before.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Wilson and Brown working out together, especially considering recent rumors linking the Seahawks to the talented wide receiver.

NFL Network's Mike Silver recently reported the Seahawks were having internal discussions about adding Brown to the roster, and why wouldn't they do their due diligence if Wilson wants him in Seattle.

"They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition," Silver said.

Adding Brown would definitely solidify the Seahawks as contenders and give Seattle arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL, alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

But there are still several hurdles in Brown's way and considering the fact he is facing a potential suspension that stems from sexual assault and rape allegations, it's a road the Seahawks may choose to avoid rather than take.

