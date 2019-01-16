Since creating a ton of controversy in Week 17, Antonio Brown’s preferred communication has been sending vague and sometimes eye-rolling tweets. There was nothing subtle about his message Wednesday to new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

Arians, the former offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers with Brown, called Brown a “diva.” That came after Brown skipped practices and meetings before the Steelers’ regular-season finale and was benched for the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brown had a response.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown wasn’t happy with Bruce Arians calling him a diva. (AP)

Antonio Brown not too happy with Bruce Arians

Not that there was much doubt, but we can probably cross the Buccaneers off of Brown’s potential 2019 teams after his latest tweet. Brown also took a swipe at Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the former Steeler who took a shot at him.

He didn’t draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses 😂 but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien https://t.co/jALXyhQMAw — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 16, 2019





And you didn’t think Sanders would let that pass without a response, right?

Story continues

@AB84 😂😂😂😂 you know damn well I didn’t travel to LA to talk about you fam. You trippin yo. I went to be a analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 16, 2019





Brown followed up his tweet by teasing a “big interview,” which he has done a few other times. Reports have said he has not returned owner Art Rooney II or coach Mike Tomlin’s calls.

Clearly they feel indifferent about me seeing all these reports the big interview coming! watching my teammates, fans and organization show me how they really feel! Stay Woke https://t.co/CSHNsVI74Q — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 16, 2019





Where will Brown be next season?

In 2018, the Le’Veon Bell drama with the Steelers gave us a soap opera. The Brown issue might be an even more interesting sequel.

Rooney said he can’t envision Brown being with the team by training camp, though he left himself a lot of outs and acknowledged there’s still a lot of time for a decision to be made. The salary-cap ramifications of a trade have been discussed at length. Brown will be 31 next season, and teams will have to also weigh all that comes with having Brown on their team, the good and the bad.

It all makes for good drama. Even better if Brown keeps tweeting.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Tourney nixes Ball’s team after $10K request

• Bob Costas announces his NBC career is over

• Deion Sanders has some advice for Heisman winner

• ’96 World Series MVP charged with child sex abuse



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts