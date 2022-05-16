Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has drawn no interest this year, especially in light of his refusal to have surgery on his ankle until he gets a commitment from his team.

It appears that he’s thinking about not playing again, anywhere. He expressed out of the blue on Monday that he wants to retire as a member of the Steelers.

He later tweeted that he doesn’t want to play for the Steelers, that he just wants to retire in Pittsburgh.

It’s unclear whether this means he’s done playing and wants to sign a one-day contract now, or whether it’s an expression of his eventual intentions. Regardless, there’s been no talk about any team signing Brown, who was last seen being kicked off the field by former Bucs coach Bruce Arians after Brown, citing his ankle injury, refused to re-enter a game.

Antonio Brown wants to retire as a Steeler originally appeared on Pro Football Talk