Antonio Brown wants Kanye West to buy the Broncos

As Antonio Brown waits for next opportunity, he could have a built-in advantage if he gets his wish regarding the next owner of the Broncos.

Brown recently made a public plea on Twitter for Kanye West to buy the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are for sale. Multiple parties will be bidding for the team. With the purchase price expected to be $4 billion, the primary owner will need to pony up 30 percent in cash, minimum. That’s $1.2 billion, cash.

Does Kayne have that much money? How many people really do at this point? And with franchise values going up and up and up, the price of admission will continue to climb, too, unless the NFL dramatically revises its rules for ownership.

There’s another angle to consider, for anyone who is thinking about buying the Broncos. A couple of other teams could end up being for sale, involuntarily, depending on the manner in which multiple pending controversies are resolved. So instead of buying the Broncos now, someone may want to consider buying the Dolphins or Commanders later, depending on how the dominoes fall in the coming weeks and months.

