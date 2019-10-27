It's time for Derek Carr to part ways with the Rolex that Antonio Brown gave him.

At least that's what Brown wants.

The embattled free-agent wide receiver was asked Saturday on Twitter what his relationship with the Raiders quarterback is like now, and he gave an interesting answer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He cool great person truly just wish he had more say so inregards of things but he didn't want AB it's a lot that comes with it ! I even bought em a Rolex wonder does he know what time it is he probably never put it on tell em send it to BRADY https://t.co/dXahnZ3LOZ — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

Apparently, Brown doesn't believe Carr, with whom he quickly developed a bromance, deserves to keep the Rolex he gifted him. He wants the Raiders QB to pass the pricey watch along to Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady.

OK, sure, AB. That's totally how gifts work.

Brown's time in Oakland didn't go as planned. He got the trade out of Pittsburgh that he wanted and the big-money contract extension he was seeking, but he never played a single snap for the Silver and Black.

A series of offseason incidents soured the relationship between Brown and the Raiders, leading him to ask for and being granted his release on the eve of the regular season.

Brown quickly signed with the Patriots and played in one game with Brady. But after Sports Illustrated reported that Brown allegedly sent intimidating text messages to a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct, New England cut the receiver.

[RELATED: AB apologizes to Raiders fans]

Story continues

With all the legal issues hanging over his head, Brown hasn't been able to find work with another NFL.

Time might be running out on AB's NFL career.

Antonio Brown wants Derek Carr to send gifted Rolex to Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area