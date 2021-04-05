Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap.

“First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted.

A member of the 2020 Buccaneers who currently remains a free agent had a response to that message.

“Sign @ab,” said @ab, also known as Antonio Brown.

The Bucs want to sign Brown; last week, coach Bruce Arians said that offers have been made. Brown and the Bucs reportedly aren’t close on a new deal, however.

No other team has been linked to Brown. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly wants Brown in Seattle; the Seahawks have shown no indication that they will pursue him.

Hovering over a potential second season for Brown in Tampa Bay is the lingering civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape. Although it isn’t scheduled to go to trial until December, Brown inevitably will give sworn deposition testimony in the case. If he behaves during the deposition the way he behaved in the depositions held in the lawsuit arising from allegations that he trashed a Miami apartment, things could go off the rails for Antonio Brown.

