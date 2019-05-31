Antonio Brown, Vontaze Burfict showing unity as Raiders teammates originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict have not always been friends. Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals often aren't, but this AFC North rivalry took a more personal tone after Burfict did Brown dirty in the 2015 playoffs, striking the receiver in the head while he was extended to reach an uncatchable pass.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Burfict was suspended for three games for the act, and the animosity increased between the teams they represented. Bad blood spilled that day, with some retaliation and unflattering words issued since.

That was when Brown and Burfict played for warring factions. Now they're teammates, united under silver and black. The Raiders traded for Brown just before free agency and signed Burfict a short while after.

They spoke shortly after Burfict signed, and made efforts to squash their beef on social media.

That happened again Thursday, when Brown posted an Instagram photo of Burfict walking behind him, with the caption, "Used to have to watch my back; now he got my back! #Boom"

Burfict replied with a screenshot of the Brown post and this response, "1 TEAM 1 DREAM = A RING"

Here's the exchange:

[RELATED: AB explains how early camaraderie will help Raiders win]

The Raiders will need both Brown and Burfict to play at a high level if they plan to successfully navigate a tough early-season schedule and make a run at the playoffs.