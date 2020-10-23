Antonio Brown to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Could there be a reunion in store for Tom Brady and Antonio Brown.

With the Seattle Seahawks buzzing around the turbulent wide receiver, whose NFL suspension is coming to an end, reports Friday say Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Sources: Antonio Brown to visit Buccaneers on Saturday, both sides motivated to strike deal: https://t.co/vLATWCctnr — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 23, 2020





The veteran wide receiver’s pending meeting is expected to culminate in him signing with the Buccaneers with hopes of reaching the Super Bowl catching passes from former NFL and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player quarterback Tom Brady, according to sources. The Seattle Seahawks have also had strong interest in Brown, one of the most talented wide receivers in league history, throughout the process. Brown, 32, is completing an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL personal-conduct policy and is now expected to relaunch his career in Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report.

Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, as @AaronWilson_NFL also reported. Brown is flying to Tampa tonight. He also is in discussions with the Seattle Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020





And another media voice weighs in:

The #Bucs will host free agent WR Antonio Brown on a visit, source confirms (as Aaron Wilson reported). Tom Brady has been pushing for it, now the team will take a close look. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020





Brown and Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians spent time together with the Steelers in 2010 and ’11.

Before Pete Carroll adds Brown to the Seahawks’ talented wide receiver corps, could Brady and Arians tack the former Steeler, Raider, and Patriot on to a group that already has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin?

Remember, Brown played with Brady for the Patriots last season in one game. He had four receptions for 56 yards and a TD before his actions off-the-field earned him a quick release in New England.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier this week the Seahawks were paying serious interest to Brown.