The Seahawks were linked with Antonio Brown this week, but another NFC team is reportedly bringing him in for a visit this weekend.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Buccaneers will meet with Brown on Saturday. Brown was briefly teammates with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in New England last season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the meeting and adds that discussions with the Seahawks continue as well

Per Wilson, both sides are “highly motivated” to get a deal done. Brown was suspended eight games before the start of the season, so would be eligible to play after the Bucs play the Giants on Monday night in Week Eight. Getting a deal done now would also allow him to start the COVID-19 protocols that will be necessary for him to play.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked this week about the team’s interest in the free agent and said “we’re there, we’re in it and we know what’s happening.” They weren’t the first to move, however, and they may have to see him somewhere down the road.

Antonio Brown to visit Buccaneers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk