Antonio Brown vents about Steelers WR Cordarrelle Patterson wearing his old jersey number

Just when you think you’ve heard the last of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown talking about his old team, he makes a comeback like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Brown took to social media to vent about new Steelers wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson wearing jersey No. 84. Brown of course doesn’t feel like Patterson has earned the right to wear his old number.

“They ain’t really got the respect for me that I think, or the respect that you think you earned,” Brown said. “That could be trauma in itself to know just like, da*n. I gave my life to the Steelers and these guys don’t even give a sh*t about my body of work. They will just give a random guy who scored kick returns, who never even got 1,000 yards as a receiver ever in his career [my number over] a guy that was number one in history.”

I don’t recall Brown being so upset when wide receiver Rico Bussey wore No. 84 in 2021 and even wide receiver Jamal Custis wore the number briefly in offseason workouts back in 2019. Of course Brown hadn’t completely squandered his career yet so he had other things to hold his attention.

