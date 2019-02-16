Antonio Brown has Twitter Q&A, says players fear losing 'meal ticket' if they challenge Big Ben

Antonio Brown’s Twitter account is becoming a must-see place on the internet, as his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers gets settled.

On Saturday, Brown invited people to send him questions that he would answer with “real truth and real facts.” That he did.

The most interesting answer probably had to do with Ben Roethlisberger. Whatever confrontation Brown and Roethlisberger had during Week 17 might be what finally leads to the Steelers trading him, if that’s what they do this offseason.

Antonio Brown dishes on Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger criticized Brown and others publicly after a loss to Denver, saying Brown should have run a better route on a late interception and that he wished the Steelers would have thrown to JuJu Smith-Schuster four straight times. Brown took the high road then. Reports said he and Roethlisberger had a confrontation during a Wednesday practice in the final week of the season, though everyone seems to have a different account of what happened.

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019





Brown later pointed out that he took the high road to avoid negativity during the season, which is a bit ironic.

Yea it’s positively over negativity mid season why fire back this perfect example of being the bigger man! When I could easily point finger ! I pointed at me because i bet on me faith in me not no one else https://t.co/9XnNhZGPQg — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019





Brown also spoke about the Week 17 incident, in which he was eventually benched after reportedly skipping meetings and practices.

After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! I’m the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it https://t.co/imrJ8jnnBc — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019





Brown’s Twitter responses will be dissected

Brown answered some other questions and some probably added more confusion to the ongoing drama.

Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more ! https://t.co/uWwi5mB3R3 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019





He also talked about a reported meeting with Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

Best interest this be my first meeting with Mr Rooney ever as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player in locker 🤝! never been to my house ; there house ; like what AM I Really doing ! Less then what you bargain for more than real #Truth https://t.co/Xiitf0si2I — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019





Brown waits for word on his future, and the Steelers are in a tough spot due to the huge salary cap hit if they trade Brown. Until it’s settled, we’ll all keep an eye on Brown’s social media accounts.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown talked about his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger on Twitter. (AP)

