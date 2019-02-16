Antonio Brown has Twitter Q&A, says players fear losing 'meal ticket' if they challenge Big Ben

Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports

Antonio Brown’s Twitter account is becoming a must-see place on the internet, as his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers gets settled.

On Saturday, Brown invited people to send him questions that he would answer with “real truth and real facts.” That he did. 

The most interesting answer probably had to do with Ben Roethlisberger. Whatever confrontation Brown and Roethlisberger had during Week 17 might be what finally leads to the Steelers trading him, if that’s what they do this offseason.

Antonio Brown dishes on Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger criticized Brown and others publicly after a loss to Denver, saying Brown should have run a better route on a late interception and that he wished the Steelers would have thrown to JuJu Smith-Schuster four straight times. Brown took the high road then. Reports said he and Roethlisberger had a confrontation during a Wednesday practice in the final week of the season, though everyone seems to have a different account of what happened.


Brown later pointed out that he took the high road to avoid negativity during the season, which is a bit ironic.


Brown also spoke about the Week 17 incident, in which he was eventually benched after reportedly skipping meetings and practices.


Brown’s Twitter responses will be dissected

Brown answered some other questions and some probably added more confusion to the ongoing drama.


He also talked about a reported meeting with Steelers owner Art Rooney II.


Brown waits for word on his future, and the Steelers are in a tough spot due to the huge salary cap hit if they trade Brown. Until it’s settled, we’ll all keep an eye on Brown’s social media accounts.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown talked about his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger on Twitter. (AP)
