Antonio Brown indicates he actually won't be retiring, proceeds to feud with Rams S Eric Weddle

In case, for some reason, you believed current Central Michigan student Antonio Brown when he said that he won’t be playing in the NFL anymore, then rest assured. It took him four days to pull back that proclamation.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots wide receiver indicated in a tweet Thursday that he very much plans to keep playing football.

Antonio Brown does not seem to be retiring

I’m still the best why stop now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

The game need me I’m like test answers — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Of course, Brown’s willingness to play in the NFL is only half the battle at this point. After Brown was cut by the Patriots, the NFL announced that its investigation into sexual assault allegations against the receiver was still ongoing and signing him before the investigation is completed could result in him being placed on the commissioner’s restricted list.

So if a team wants to sign Brown before the NFL finishes the investigation, it runs the risk of being unable to play him while still having to pay him.

Amid a forced hiatus from the NFL, Antonio Brown remains quite active on Twitter. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Brown naturally indicated he still believes he could land with a new team by the end of 2019.

Antonio Brown remains combative on Twitter

A few hours later, because this is Antonio Brown, the 31-year-old also took shots at Nike, which dropped him after the sexual assault allegations emerged, and Sports Illustrated reporter Robert Klemko, whose reporting on Brown receiving another sexual misconduct accusation and his subsequent alleged harassment of the accuser led to Brown’s release from the Patriots.

With Klemko, Brown referred to a 2014 incident in which the reporter was arrested for a physical altercation with a cab driver that resulted in a four-week suspension from Sports Illustrated.

No more Nikes — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

sports illustrated reporter who got assault on his record will probably say AB thinks the game needs him then 50 analyst will sprinkle 🧂 https://t.co/f2jLdhSgKJ — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Antonio Brown vs. Eric Weddle

Brown’s day on Twitter naturally continued with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who played against Brown several times during his stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

The exchange began when Weddle seemed to disagree with Brown’s assessment of himself, then got in some decent shots against the receiver.

Def dont — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 26, 2019

Not sure bro. But hes getting a little sensitive it seems. Lol — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 26, 2019

Dont need to. Isnt on a team — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 26, 2019

As you can imagine, Brown didn’t take that very well.

U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle https://t.co/faWg7v345I — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Then, well, there was just a lot of online shouting.

Bro I don’t even know you don’t call me AB that’s my NFL name dummy ! I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni https://t.co/d729eTVleh — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Keep you luck duck ; listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB ! AB is the brand not the individual! Clearly An AB fan ! Even know about education oh realllyyy https://t.co/rP8tVxCWsP — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Some things will never change pic.twitter.com/vTveiVJ1In — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

And so goes another day in the world of an unemployed Antonio Brown. We’ll see if he ever gets another chance to actually go after NFL safeties on the field again.

Meanwhile, let’s see what The Iron Sheik has to say about the matter.

TALK IS CHEAP I SUPLEX ALL THE JABRONIS IN THE NFL https://t.co/LW9DehVCBb — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 26, 2019

