Antonio Brown’s tweets suggest Kanye West wants to buy the Broncos

Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me ! — AB (@AB84) February 11, 2022

The Denver Broncos are up for sale and it appears that they have drawn interest from a company represented by an unexpected suitor — free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, 33, has been one of the NFL’s best receivers of the last decade, but his seemingly disruptive antics have resulted in him bouncing between four different teams over the last four seasons.

Brown was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January after the receiver had a bizarre outburst during a game against the New York Jets.

Brown now serves as the president of Donda Sports, which was founded by music mogul Kanye West (who is now known as “Ye”).

NFL CALL YE — AB (@AB84) February 11, 2022

The Broncos will be sold to the highest bidder, pending NFL approval (a majority of owners have to sign off on the team’s next owner).

Candidates to buy Denver’s NFL franchise include Hollywood mogul Byron Allen and an investment group that includes Dean Metropoulos. John Elway and Peyton Manning are also interested in becoming minority owners.

It remains to be seen if Brown’s tweets will foreshadow any actual interest from Ye and his company.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List