Antonio Brown tweets that he’s returning to the NFL with the Ravens

It’s draft weekend, and a lot of good things have happened for the Baltimore Ravens so far. The team signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year contract worth $260 million, while they also drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers with pick No. 22.

With how good the Ravens’ day was on Thursday, it seems it attracted a former NFL wide receiver in Antonio Brown. In a new tweet from Brown, it has him wearing a Ravens No. 84 saying that he’s excited to return to the NFL this year with the “Ravens Flock” hashtag.

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

There is likely no substance to Brown’s claim, and the tweet is for attention. Brown was linked to the Ravens during his playing days, but those seem plenty over.

