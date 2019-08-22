Antonio Brown trolls Pittsburgh over high 'Hard Knocks' ratings in city

Between his frostbitten feet, helmet fiasco and multiple lawsuits, Antonio Brown has dominated preseason headlines.

With HBO’s cameras trained on the Oakland Raiders, he’s also taken over the network’s “Hard Knocks” storyline, for better or worse.

Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks” prominently featured Brown and all the noise around him.

‘Hard Knocks’ ratings spike in Pittsburgh

While fans of his former Pittsburgh Steelers are likely, largely glad to see him gone, it doesn’t mean they don’t care.

HBO announced on Wednesday that ratings in Pittsburgh for Tuesday’s Brown-heavy episode were three times the national average. Pittsburgh is here for the train wreck.

Antonio Brown took Pittsburgh's interest in his train wreck as a sense of longing. (Reuters)

AB takes notice

Brown saw a report of the news on Twitter and had his own personal take on what the ratings mean.

My ex still thinks of me https://t.co/v3VdlNQ88K — AB (@AB84) August 22, 2019

Sure. Pittsburgh is most assuredly still thinking of Brown. But like much of the rest of the nation of NFL fans, those thoughts aren’t of admiration or longing.

They’re thoughts of sheer fascination with a twinge of concern over what the hell exactly is going on in Brown’s head.

