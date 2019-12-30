Antonio Brown trolls Derek Carr day after Raiders' regular season ends

Some people need to forget their Twitter password. Antonio Brown is one of them.

The sort-of former Raiders receiver was back at it Monday to troll his kind-of ex-teammate, quarterback Derek Carr. One day after the Silver and Black's Oakland era came to an end with a deflating 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos, AB once again foolishly pressed send.

Tell Derek Carr I'll buy his house in Vegas 🤟🏾 — AB (@AB84) December 30, 2019

With the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, there has been plenty of speculation that coach Jon Gruden will move on from Carr as his QB. Gruden on Monday wouldn't exactly commit one way or the other.

Jon Gruden was asked if it was a certainty Derek Carr would be his QB in 2020: "He played good. I'm not going to get all the next year scenarios. ...We have a lot of things to look at and to evaluate before we start making any assumptions." — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 30, 2019

Carr, however, made it sound like he expects to play for the Raiders in Sin City.

Derek Carr on reports that his future with the Raiders is uncertain: "We'll see when that time comes. You're probably sick of talking about it just like I am. I had some good meetings with my coaches. I'm looking forward to Las Vegas." — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 30, 2019

Carr, 28, is signed through the 2022 season but if the Raiders cut or trade him after Super Bowl LIV, they would only lose $5 million in dead money. For signing a lucrative contract, Carr isn't exactly a lock to be a Raider for the long term.

The six-year veteran threw a career-high 4,054 yards this season with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 70.4 completion percentage also was a career high.

Brown, on the other hand, remains a free agent. The talented yet nuclear wide receiver forced his way out of Oakland prior to the season opener and was released by the Patriots -- whom he signed with less than two weeks after being released by the Raiders -- after text messages were leaked showing him harassing a woman who told Sports Illustrated that Brown made unwanted sexual advances towards her while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown recently worked out with the New Orleans Saints, but the team decided to sign Tim White to the practice squad instead, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Someone, anyone, get AB to log off.

