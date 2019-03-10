Days after axing Bills trade, Antonio Brown sent to the Raiders

The Antonio Brown saga is finally over for the Steelers. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Finally, after weeks of speculation and one instantly notorious false start, Antonio Brown has been traded to the Oakland Raiders. The news first came from Brown himself on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Minutes later, the news was confirmed by Pro Football Talk. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that Brown would receive a healthy raise from his new team, receiving $50.125 million over the next few years with incentives up to $54.125 million and $30.125 million guaranteed.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers will receive a third and fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft from Oakland.

A deal that would have sent Brown to the Buffalo Bills was reportedly close Thursday night, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, then fell through because Brown wouldn’t commit to reporting to the Bills. The whole ordeal has dragged on since the end of last season, so it’s fitting it had some more messy twists and turns before it was done.

But apparently Brown is OK with this trade.

Antonio Brown finally leaves Pittsburgh

The problem for the Steelers-Bills trade, it seems, is that the Steelers miscalculated Brown’s ability to control where he went.

Just like Pittsburgh was blindsided when Le’Veon Bell made the predictable move of holding out last season, they didn’t seem to realize that Brown could threaten to not report. Given Brown’s behavior this offseason, no team would want to risk calling his bluff and send picks to the Steelers just to have Brown stand them up.

Story continues

So Brown did end up with some say over where he went. Apparently, heading to Oakland was better than Buffalo.

Months of Steelers-Brown drama finally ends

Now that the Brown-Steelers drama is finally over (it is … right?), let’s recap how we got here.

Brown got in a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger the Wednesday before a Week 17 game. Brown then skipped out on practices and meetings and was benched for the must-win game against the Bengals by coach Mike Tomlin.

Steelers owner Dan Rooney II said he couldn’t envision Brown being with the team by the time training camp came around. Brown requested a trade. Brown and Rooney met, took a smiling picture together for social media, but decided it was best to part ways.

The Steelers insisted they wouldn’t give Brown away in a trade, though the market for Brown seemed to develop slowly. Brown’s offseason antics, including calling out Roethlisberger, making a surprise appearance on “The Masked Singer,” dying his moustache blond and giving himself the “Mr. Big Chest” nickname among his odd social media messages, might not have helped entice trade partners. Then came the fiasco with whatever happened with the Bills trade that died.

It’s all over now. At least for the time being. With Brown, Jon Gruden and everything else in Oakland, the next wave of drama probably isn’t too far off.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwabis a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: