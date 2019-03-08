Antonio Brown trade: Twitter roasts Steelers star after Bills deal reported

Jared Gross
NBC Sports BayArea

On Thursday night, the Steelers and Bills were reportedly closing in on a deal to send Antonio Brown to Buffalo (lmao, Buffalo). 

At first, it looked like the Raiders and 49ers -- both teams were previously linked to Brown -- missed out on the star wide receiver.

But did the NFL pull a Steve Harvey? The league's official IG account (@NFL) posted the news on Thursday night, and AB responded:

AB was confused and understandably in denial, but the rest of the world was having a field day on Twitter. 

The news even had Ex-Bill Stephon Gilmore cracking up:

[RELATED: Brown trade to Bills reportedly 'unlikely']

Throughout all the excitement, it looks like AB might not be headed to Buffalo after all.

After all the roasts and the memes, the Niners and Raiders still could have a chance at AB.

