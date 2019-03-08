Antonio Brown trade: Twitter roasts Steelers star after Bills deal reported originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On Thursday night, the Steelers and Bills were reportedly closing in on a deal to send Antonio Brown to Buffalo (lmao, Buffalo).

At first, it looked like the Raiders and 49ers -- both teams were previously linked to Brown -- missed out on the star wide receiver.

But did the NFL pull a Steve Harvey? The league's official IG account (@NFL) posted the news on Thursday night, and AB responded:

AB was confused and understandably in denial, but the rest of the world was having a field day on Twitter.

Antonio Brown right now pic.twitter.com/O0pGanWqkA

— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown's touchdown celebrations in 3-13 Buffalo outside in the cold pic.twitter.com/Yfr24EWYhF

— Aron Yohannes 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown finding out he got traded to the Bills 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C4psdOKFCo

— SelzerFX (@SelzerFX) March 8, 2019

I'm sure Antonio Brown had the Bills in mind when he requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/XEWE6j8MDY

— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown when his agent tells him he's going to the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/RgeE5jphHp

— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown at the Steelers Facility rn pic.twitter.com/d48ppmUege

— Christian Nye (@ItsMrNye) March 8, 2019

The news even had Ex-Bill Stephon Gilmore cracking up:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 8, 2019

[RELATED: Brown trade to Bills reportedly 'unlikely']

Throughout all the excitement, it looks like AB might not be headed to Buffalo after all.

An NFL source says #Bills have inquired about Antonio Brown with the #Steelers, but no deal is imminent. In fact, another league source termed it "unlikely."

— Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) March 8, 2019

ESPN doesn't have it up on their NFL page, there's nothing from Schefter, and they're not even doing their "Sources" thing. Tomorrow should be hella interesting, kids.

— Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2019

After all the roasts and the memes, the Niners and Raiders still could have a chance at AB.