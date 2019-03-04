Antonio Brown trade: Raiders make the most sense, Peter King says originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

For most of the offseason, the 49ers were the team connected to disgruntled Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Then, on Friday, ESPN and NFL Network linked the Raiders to the four-time All-Pro, saying they were one of three teams most interested in his services.

For NBC Sports' Peter King, the Raiders are the perfect fit for Brown.

"The Raiders make the most sense," King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column. "They have the ammo, with overall picks 4, 24, 27 and 35, and Jon Gruden needs a deep threat the way he needs oxygen. They have $72.9 million in cap room, according to Over The Cap. And if Jon Gruden is willing to re-do Brown's contract after this season to add significant guaranteed money in 2020, Brown could be the three/four-year weapon to key the Oakland offense."

What should the Raiders part with to get Brown? King suggests the Raiders give the No. 27 overall pick, the one acquired from Dallas for Amari Cooper, to the Steelers for Brown.

In essence, it would be Amari Cooper for Antonio Brown. It's safe to say that if that trade had been presented to Gruden and then-GM Reggie McKenzie prior to the trade deadline, they would have accepted it. So, why not make that trade now?

If the Raiders were to part with the No. 27 overall pick, they would still have the No. 4 and No. 24 overall picks in the first round.

NBC Sports California's Scott Bair weighed the costs and benefits of the Raiders making a trade for Brown.

Regardless of whether or not the Raiders make the deal, their bounty of picks will make them a player in every trade rumor.