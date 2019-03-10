Antonio Brown trade: Derek Carr, Raiders players react to blockbuster
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock got their man late Saturday night.
Oakland Raiders brass acquired All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers for two draft picks, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California's Scott Bair.
As you can imagine, Brown's new Raiders teammates were pumped up. Most notably, quarterback Derek Carr.
Brother let's get to work! https://t.co/L2JwgKypoP
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 10, 2019
Boomin!!! https://t.co/q3THUgPe2G
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 10, 2019
PJ Hall and Arden Key, two Raiders defensive linemen, seem pretty excited that they don't have to go up against Brown anymore.
Hold up!! 👀😎 https://t.co/NaIkLqbGEQ
— PJ Hall (@Pjjwatt) March 10, 2019
Yes sirrrrrr @AB84
— OptimusKey_ (@ardenkey) March 10, 2019
In case you missed it, this all got started when Brown posted a picture of himself photoshopped into a Raiders uniform.
☠️☠️☠️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ul6lIVk9dE
— Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 10, 2019
With the news coming late on a Saturday night, expect more reaction from players to trickle in Sunday morning.