Antonio Brown trade: Derek Carr, Raiders players react to blockbuster

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock got their man late Saturday night.

Oakland Raiders brass acquired All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers for two draft picks, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California's Scott Bair.

As you can imagine, Brown's new Raiders teammates were pumped up. Most notably, quarterback Derek Carr.

Brother let's get to work! https://t.co/L2JwgKypoP — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 10, 2019

PJ Hall and Arden Key, two Raiders defensive linemen, seem pretty excited that they don't have to go up against Brown anymore.

In case you missed it, this all got started when Brown posted a picture of himself photoshopped into a Raiders uniform.

With the news coming late on a Saturday night, expect more reaction from players to trickle in Sunday morning.