Antonio Brown (toe) questionable for Monday night

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown typically shows up big in prime time. For his team’s next prime time game, there’s a chance he won’t be showing up, at all.

Brown is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Bengals with a toe injury. He didn’t practice on Friday or on Saturday.

Out for the game are cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle). Safety Mike Mitchell is doubtful with a lingering ankle injury.

The good news for the Steelers is that receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has exited the injury report after missing a couple of games due to hamstring injury. If Brown can’t go, Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant, and Eli Rogers will likely get the bulk of the attention in the passing game, with running back Le'Veon Bell undoubtedly counted upon to carry a heavy load, both running and receiving.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier also has exited the injury report after missing practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury.