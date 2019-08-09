Antonio Brown threatened to sit out over a helmet and Twitter had a field day

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

Antonio Brown’s time with the Oakland Raiders is off to a rocky start. After missing multiple practices due to cryogenically frozen feet, Brown threatened to sit out this season unless he can use his old helmet, which the NFL has said is unsafe.

Of all the bizarre turns Brown’s career has taken in the last couple months, this might be the most strange.

As you might expect, Twitter loved every second of it. Here are some of the internet’s best reactions to the news, let by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who just so happened to post a video showing off their new gear shortly after the news broke.

Perhaps predictably, many of the responses focused on “Hard Knocks.”

Brown has filed a grievance with the league asking to wear the same helmet he wore last season. That could determine whether Brown takes the field for the Raiders this season.

