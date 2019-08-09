Antonio Brown threatened to sit out over a helmet and Twitter had a field day

Antonio Brown’s time with the Oakland Raiders is off to a rocky start. After missing multiple practices due to cryogenically frozen feet, Brown threatened to sit out this season unless he can use his old helmet, which the NFL has said is unsafe.

Of all the bizarre turns Brown’s career has taken in the last couple months, this might be the most strange.

As you might expect, Twitter loved every second of it. Here are some of the internet’s best reactions to the news, let by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who just so happened to post a video showing off their new gear shortly after the news broke.

For a good 10 minutes I've been imagining AB at Home Depot, his new helmet under his arm, scanning the paint cards trying to find the correct shade of silver to paint his old helmet. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) August 9, 2019

Trainer: Antonio you can’t wear that helmet.



Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/DVEu83tjO3 — Steve Braband (@stevebraband) August 9, 2019

Perhaps predictably, many of the responses focused on “Hard Knocks.”

Hey "Hard Knocks" producers... Just an idea for next episode:



Jon Gruden sitting at his desk for 50 minutes, being read each of these tweets today, one by one. Camera on him. That's the whole episode. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) August 9, 2019

Game of Thrones: You’re never going to see a greater swath of destruction aired on HBO than us



Hard Knocks: Hold my silver paint can — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) August 9, 2019

Hard Knocks coming through Raiders camp pic.twitter.com/QzvvRfq1sR — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) August 9, 2019

It’s a shame the Steelers aren’t doing Hard Knocks. What I would pay to see the look on Ben Roethlisberger’s face when reading the @MikeSilver thread on Antonio Brown... — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 9, 2019

Brown has filed a grievance with the league asking to wear the same helmet he wore last season. That could determine whether Brown takes the field for the Raiders this season.

