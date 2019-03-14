Antonio Brown thanks Pittsburgh fans with billboards

Antonio Brown might not have wanted to be a Steeler, but still has warm feelings for Pittsburgh.

Via ESPN, the now-Raiders wide receiver is thanking his former home fans with billboards in downtown Pittsburgh.

The message was a simple one, with “Thank you Pittsburgh, AB84” alongside a picture of a smiling Brown.

After angling his way out of town, Brown got a raise out of the deal and the Steelers got a couple of draft picks (a third and a fifth).

During his press conference Wednesday, he was asked if had any regrets about the way the deal went down.

“To any kid out there from Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh will always be my family,” he said. “Those guys gave me a chance when I was a 21-year-old kid. Obviously, people are listening to the things that are being said and written. At the end of the day, it’s all about how you make people feel. I think I made people feel good and great, really inspired, the way they watched me work, the way they watched me play. I know Steeler Nation is having a bad day today, but it’s always love. I encourage every kid who watched me work and was inspired by everything I’ve done. I hope I continue to be a good example, continue to be a good role model and continue to inspire people.”

With time, that feeling may return, but it’s hard to imagine many Steelers fans taking his side in this.