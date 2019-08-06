Antonio Brown tells his kids why Ben Roethlisberger isn't at practice

The eyes of Raiders Nation and NFL fans everywhere will be locked on HBO on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. when Jon Gruden's 2019 Raiders make their "Hard Knocks" debut.

"Hard Knocks" will have no shortage of juicy storylines, and receiver Antonio Brown and his mysterious feet ailment are sure to be at the center of episode No. 1.

Aside from his feet issue, this also is Brown's first training camp with a team not named the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his first without Ben Roethlisberger throwing him the football. Brown, as you recall, forced his way out of Black and Yellow and into Silver and Black over the offseason, setting up what he hopes is a fruitful relationship with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Brown adjusted seamlessly to life as a Raider over the offseason, but an adorable clip from NFL Films showed that Brown's kids still are getting used to their dad's new team.

Black and Yellow ➡️ Silver and Black. Big changes take some getting used to.#HardKnocks: Training Camp with the Oakland @Raiders premieres tonight at 10 ET/PT on @hbo. pic.twitter.com/vs0VBv5fGu — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 6, 2019

Change is hard.

Brown and Carr worked tirelessly over the offseason to develop good chemistry.

Once AB returns to the field, his kids will get used to Carr dropping dimes to their dad very quickly.

