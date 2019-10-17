Antonio Brown still hasn’t been interviewed by the NFL

Antonio Brown’s de facto unpaid suspension continues.

Fifteen days after it was reported that the NFL had not yet interviewed Brown in connection with the pending investigation regarding claims of sexual assault and rape made against him in a civil lawsuit, the NFL still hasn’t interviewed Brown.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked to provide an update as to the status of the investigation.

“We’re still working with that and I will probably be getting an update when I get back to New York,” Goodell said, via a transcript provided by the league office. “Our folks have been working diligently on that and going through materials. There’s a lot of material to go through to reach a conclusion.”

That’s fine, and it’s important to take the time needed to make a fair and proper decision. But the league’s refusal to advise teams as to whether Brown would be placed on paid leave if signed is keeping him from being signed. And the longer the investigation takes, the longer he will go unsigned, and thus unpaid.

Per a league source, the interview could happen soon. Even then, that doesn’t mean the investigation will promptly end after the interview.

The league has no legal obligation to disclose whether a player would be placed on paid leave if signed before an investigation concludes. As a matter of basic fairness for all current and future players, however, it’s fair to do it — and it’s unfair to not do it.