Antonio Brown starts Sunday by trashing NFL, Robert Kraft on Twitter

Antonio Brown isn’t playing football on Sunday since he was cut by the New England Patriots on Friday. What is he using that time to do? Well, he started his free Sunday by angrily tweeting about the NFL and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown is referring to the $9 million bonus that was guaranteed to him when he signed with the Patriots. The Pats cut him days before $5 million of that was due.

While the money is guaranteed, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson wrote on Sept. 11 that the Patriots included language in Brown’s contract that allows them to void that guarantee if he undermines the image of the team.

Brown said in the tweet that he “will not be playing in the NFL anymore,” but this isn’t the first time he’s threatened to quit football. He tweeted something similar just last month (was it only a month ago?) when he was fighting with the NFL and his former team, the Oakland Raiders, about his choice of helmet. It wasn’t true then, but it’s anyone’s guess if it’ll be true this time.

That tweet alone would have been enough to keep Brown’s name on everyone’s lips on Sunday, but he wasn’t done. He had something to say about Pats owner Robert Kraft.

Antonio Brown calls out Robert Kraft after @RapSheet reported the owner was behind the WR’s release from the Patriots.



He says he’s done playing in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/BTGLVd223Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2019

Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eKrAE0Vwih — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown tried but badly failed to show the hypocrisy between Kraft’s situation and his own. Kraft allegedly had a consensual sexual encounter with a massage parlor employee (all sex trafficking charges in Kraft’s case have been dropped). Brown is accused of forcibly raping a woman while she repeatedly yelled for him to stop. And as if it wasn’t enough for him to equate a consensual sexual encounter with forcible rape, he included what appears to be a picture of him and Britney Taylor, his former trainer who has accused him of raping her.

Brown didn’t just go after the owner of his former team. He went after Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and NFL analyst and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Antonio brown deleted his tweets during shots at the nfl.. here they are #ab #AntonioClown pic.twitter.com/rxCu1dO2WD — ice.bob01 (@agentfluffymon1) September 22, 2019

Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

It’s true that both Roethlisberger and Sharpe have been accused of sexual assault and are still employed. What Brown seems to be missing is that right now, no one is stopping him from playing football. He’s acting like he’s been banned for life when he’s just under investigation. If a team signs him he’ll likely land on the commissioner’s exempt list, which would be a waste of time and money for that team.

Right now, teams are probably waiting until the NFL finishes its investigation before they sign him, especially since a suspension could follow. But once he’s done serving his suspension, he’s free to play football — just like Roethlisberger was.

And to add a cherry on top of Brown’s unhinged Sunday morning tweetstorm, he essentially endorsed Patriots fans threatening the Sports Illustrated writer who exposed Brown’s second accuser and his efforts to intimidate her.

BREAKING NEWS: Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown encourages DEATH THREATS against Sports Illustrated reporter who published his second accuser's story and was then targeted by vile Patriots fans online. On Sunday in a since-deleted tweet Brown encouraged the hate. pic.twitter.com/4n7doa7MCc — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) September 22, 2019

Someone needs to delete the Twitter app from Brown’s phone, or maybe just take his entire phone away because he’s not doing himself any favors.

That’s exactly what happened Sunday. Brown deleted a number of tweets, including the ones criticizing Kraft, Roethlisberger and Sharpe.

Antonio Brown is using his free Sunday to angrily tweet about the NFL and Robert Kraft. (Getty Images)

