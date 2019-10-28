Antonio Brown's busy Sunday on Twitter includes shot at XFL, Steelers tweet

Antonio Brown is not spending his Sundays playing football.

But he did dedicate some of his Sunday this week to tweeting about it.

The All Pro receiver who remains out of work thanks to myriad legal problems including allegations of sexual assault had an active day on social media Sunday and delivered a special shot for the XFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A Twitter follower asked Brown if he’d consider playing for the renewed football league helmed by WWE boss Vince McMahon and slated to start play in 2020. He appeared intent on burning that bridge before even crossing it.

I’ll buy the XFL tell @VinceMcMahon his league will only last 3 weeks max https://t.co/Cy0UxpUzPt — AB (@AB84) October 27, 2019

No response from XFL

McMahon did not respond. Neither did the XFL, though a fake XFL Twitter account seized the opportunity to garner some attention.

The XFL is already under fire for its player pay scale, so here’s guessing Brown wouldn’t be interested even if the league would consider taking him on.

So what about the Steelers?

The XFL wasn’t the only thing on Brown’s mind as he responded to multiple tweets from followers, including retweeting this suggestion that he reunite with Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

Story continues

@AB84 cut the bs make a phone call and come back to the Steelers next year with ben. There has to be something there after all them years pic.twitter.com/W5SxABpOy2 — Juan🇨🇴 (@lilmelo8) October 27, 2019

We’re long past the point of attempting to decipher what Brown means in his occasional Twitter outbursts, so will leave that without further comment.

Brown also shared kind words for New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, demonstrating it’s not all bad blood between himself and the team that briefly employed him.

Gilligans island Stephon Gilly with the Pats https://t.co/ZfnMqGHxBt — AB (@AB84) October 27, 2019

He also — not surprisingly — worked in a brag about his jersey sales.

Brown is a notoriously difficult read, but it seems like he’d rather be spending his Sundays playing football.

Antonio Brown had a busy Sunday on Twitter while he wasn't playing football (Jasen Vinlove/Reuters)

More from Yahoo Sports: