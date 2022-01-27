Antonio Brown speaks out after walking off the field during Buccaneers game

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Former 49ers coach Mike Singletary says that he once vetoed a trade that would have sent Ben Roethlisberger from Pittsburgh to San Francisco. Singletary told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com that the 49ers and Steelers had a deal that would have resulted in Roethlisberger going to San Francisco, but Singletary vetoed the deal. According to Singletary, [more]