Antonio Brown slams NFL in profanity-laced rant, claims he's 'done' playing

Antonio Brown reportedly plans to meet with the NFL next Thursday to discuss his sexual assault allegations.

And it sounds like he may have some choice words for the league.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver directed profanity-laced rants at the NFL on his Twitter and Instagram accounts Thursday, accusing the league of exploiting him and vowing not to play in the NFL again.

NSFW warning: These posts contain explicit language. Lots of it.

Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly ! Making money off my sweat and blood Fuck the @nfl I'll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go fuck your self — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

Brown even took a shot at fantasy football owners (if any still have Brown on their teams) on Instagram.

Brown has been a free agent since the Patriots released him on Sept. 20. The league currently is investigating several allegations against the 31-year-old, including a civil lawsuit alleging rape and sexual assault and a separate accusation of sexual misconduct.

Brown has filed grievances against both the Patriots and Oakland Raiders -- who released him in early September -- for withholding money on his contract.

It's unclear how Brown's latest social media outburst will affect his upcoming meeting with the league, but it's not the first time he's claimed he's done with the NFL.

At this point, the feeling may be mutual.

