Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read
Antonio Brown will be returning to play alongside Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to his agent.

Trent Williams tried to recruit the free agent wide receiver to the Bay Area this offseason but it looks like his efforts fell short.

Brown's one-year contract with the Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed. The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played in eight games for Tampa last season, where he tallied 483 yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions. Brown recorded 22 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in the Bucs' Super Bowl LV win earlier this year.

Brown has amassed 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns on 886 receptions throughout his NFL career.

