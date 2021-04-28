Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal
Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Antonio Brown will be returning to play alongside Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to his agent.
The #Bucs are bringing back WR Antonio Brown per @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero, giving him a 1-year deal worth $3.1M.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021
Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with the #Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1M fully guaranteed, including a $2M signing bonus, per his agent @ed_waz of @EMGSportsAgents.
A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR -- and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021
Trent Williams tried to recruit the free agent wide receiver to the Bay Area this offseason but it looks like his efforts fell short.
Brown's one-year contract with the Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed. The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus.
The seven-time Pro Bowler played in eight games for Tampa last season, where he tallied 483 yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions. Brown recorded 22 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in the Bucs' Super Bowl LV win earlier this year.
Brown has amassed 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns on 886 receptions throughout his NFL career.