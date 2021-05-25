The deal is now done: Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has signed on the dotted line and will play in Tampa Bay in 2021.

Brown, the wide receiver who agreed to terms with the Buccaneers last month, has now officially signed his contract, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Some questions were raised about Brown’s status after it took so long between agreeing to terms and actually signing. But the Buccaneers indicated that Brown was having a relatively minor knee procedure and that he’d sign as soon as he passed his physical, which he has apparently now done.

Although he was once the NFL’s most productive wide receiver, Brown hasn’t played at that level since leaving Pittsburgh and has had significant off-field issues. Last season Brown played in eight games, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

But Brown is a favorite teammate of Tom Brady‘s, and so the Bucs brought him back. They now have a crowded wide receiver room, with Brown joining Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Jaelon Darden.

Antonio Brown signs with Buccaneers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk