Antonio Brown shows off crazy workout, catches bricks in mid-air

Antonio Brown will turn a new page of his career next season when he puts on an Oakland Raiders uniform after a less-than-graceful departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At 31 years of age, he appears to still be in top physical shape. We probably shouldn’t overreact to a 12-second social media clip, but then again, that’s before watching this:

Like, who does that? Have you ever seen a workout like that?

Brown is doing with a brick what the average person would struggle to do with a medicine ball. And he’s wearing loafers.

Not quite sure which is more difficult: The hand-eye coordination or maintaining the core strength for this task.

Brown comes to the Raiders with plenty of baggage following a nine-year stint with the Steelers, clashing with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He was dealt to the Raiders for a third- and fifth-round pick, which could turn out to be a tremendous bargain if Brown produces like he did in Pittsburgh.

We’ll see how it plays out in Oakland, where Brown will look to turn around a team that underperformed last season with a 4-12 record. He will have a new quarterback in Derek Carr and play under a fiery head coach in Jon Gruden.

So many questions surround Brown and the Raiders heading into next season. But one thing is certain: The man’s workouts are second-to-none.

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is gearing up for his first season with his new club by doing an insane workout. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

