Antonio Brown 'shocked' Buccaneers with how good his physical shape is

Antonio Brown hasn't played in an NFL game since Sept. 15 of last year. Off-field controversies, a rescinded retirement, and an eight-game suspension from the league haven't stopped him from staying in amazing shape, however.

On NFL Sunday Week 8, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Tampa Bay players were "shocked" on how physically fit Brown was entering the training facility. The team knew he'd have to sit out the last game of his suspension last week, and now it appears the former Steelers star is ready to make a big impact to the Bucs offense.

How long will the Patriots stick with Cam Newton? Reasons for Dolphins making the switch to Tua? And latest on AB to the Bucs.@JayGlazer breaks it all down: pic.twitter.com/N4uRXwjSj3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

Staying with Tom Brady in his Tampa Bay home won't hurt either. Everyone knows Brady's insatiable drive to win football games is still there, and he'll surely be bringing Brown back up to speed down there in sunny Florida. Remember, Brown's last NFL outing was with the Patriots when he caught four passes and a touchdown from Brady against the Dolphins last season.

A lot has changed for both Brown and Brady since then. Still, if Glazer's report turns out to be true come Sunday, the Saints defense will certainly have their hands full trying to stop All-Pro talent offensive weapons in Brown, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.