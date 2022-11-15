Antonio Brown shares (then deletes) alleged text from Tom Brady: ‘You are acting selfish’

At the end of the 2020 NFL season, Tom Brady and Antonio Brown were all smiles, having just won a Super Bowl together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By the end of the following season, Brown had quit on Brady in the Bucs in the middle of a game against the New York Jets, and was released days later.

Brown has since taken multiple opportunities to criticize the Bucs, Brady included, while focusing on his rap career in the absence of any more opportunities to play in the NFL.

It seems that Brown tweeted a screenshot of a text message allegedly from Brady, and it’s a doozy (via The Spun):

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” Brady wrote, according to Brown’s screen shot. “You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible.” Brady added: “I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months. You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path.”

Brady and Brown were teammates briefly with the New England Patriots, then again with the Bucs after Brown served an eight-game suspension in 2020 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy following allegations of sexual misconduct.

