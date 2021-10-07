Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown‘s next catch will be the 900th of his career, and he’ll reach that milestone faster than any player in NFL history.

Brown has 899 catches in 142 career games. The fastest player ever to reach the 900-catch mark was Marvin Harrison, who reached 900 catches in the 149th game of his career.

Thanks to his own actions, Brown became such a pariah in the NFL that he played in just one game in 2019 and eight games in 2020. But before that he had six consecutive 100-catch seasons. He’s one of the best pass catchers the NFL has seen.

With Larry Fitzgerald and Jason Witten both retiring this year, Brown now leads all active players in career catches.

Antonio Brown set to pass Marvin Harrison as fastest player to 900 catches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk