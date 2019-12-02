Antonio Brown sends message to Patriots with hilarious Christmas-themed video

All Antonio Brown wants for Christmas is to re-join the New England Patriots.

That was the theme of a tweet he posted Sunday night as Tom Brady and the Patriots offense struggled mightily in a Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Check out Brown's video, which included Mariah Carey's legendary holiday song "All I Want for Christmas is You", in the tweet below:

Wow, that video had everything.

The Patriots certainly could use a wide receiver of Brown's caliber right now. New England's offense looked totally out of sync versus the Texans, and the unit overall has scored less than 20 points per game over the last four matchups (including the loss to Houston).

Brown got his shot with the Patriots earlier this season and he played in only one game (Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins) before the team released him. Off-the-field issues piled up and the Patriots went in a different direction.

Brown apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft in a tweet a couple weeks ago. However, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported late last month the Patriots are not interested in bringing back Brown. The veteran wideout doesn't seem opposed to trying to change the team's mind, though.

