Antonio Brown will see a foot specialist

The Raiders are literally experiencing some Hard Knocks.

Receiver Antonio Brown has missed practice for multiple days with a foot injury. Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com has reported, and PFT has confirmed, that Brown will see a specialist.

“I think we’re all disappointed,” Gruden said Friday regarding Brown’s absence from practice. “We want to get the party started.”

The Raiders traded for the former Steelers standout, who had grown disgruntled in Pittsburgh — and who was welcomed to Oakland with a significant pay raise.