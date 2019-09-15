Antonio Brown scores in Pats debut, almost wrecks himself on celebration

This is why the Pittsburgh Steelers put up with so much from Antonio Brown, why the Oakland Raiders were way too patient through Brown’s drama and why the New England Patriots overlooked all of his baggage.

Brown can play. It didn’t take him long to remind everyone he’s one of the greatest receivers of this generation. He caught a ball on his first play with the Patriots — he entered on the second play of the game after not starting — then later had a great back-shoulder catch for his first Patriots touchdown. It was from 20 yards and gave the Patriots a 13-0 lead.

Brown was also lucky he didn’t injure himself on the celebration. Brown scored, went through the back of the end zone, jumped over a short wall Lambeau Leap-style, and was lucky some fans in the VIP seats held him up when he landed. They were Patriots fans.

Brown had just a week of practice in what everyone says is a complex New England offense, and he dominated right away. The Patriots are going to be hard to beat.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) had a notable debut with his new team. (Getty Images)

